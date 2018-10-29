Oakdale Woman Dies In Highway Crash With Deer

MAPLEWOOD (AP) -- An Oakdale woman has died after the SUV in which she was a passenger struck a deer and crashed.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 56-year-old Jody Rae Bergsgaard was killed Sunday about 5:30 p.m. on Highway 36 in Maplewood. After striking the deer, the SUV crossed both lanes of the highway and crashed into a ditch.

Bergsgaard was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 61-year-old Robert Bergsgaard , was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The patrol says his injuries aren't critical.