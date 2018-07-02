Nonprofit Aims To Revive Vacant Buildings in Rural Minnesota

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (AP) _ A Minnesota nonprofit is looking to breathe new life into Blue Earth's downtown by renovating three long-vacant buildings in hopes of attracting artists and entrepreneurs.

The Rural Renaissance Project of Mankato is raising $2.5 million for renovating the buildings known as Three Sisters in Blue Earth. The idea is for the buildings to house a mix of small businesses, public arts and events spaces.

Janie Hanson, the nonprofit's co-founder, tells reporters she launched the project last year after residents lamented vacant buildings in prime downtown spots.