New Bubble Tea Store Opening in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Bubble teas are popular in China, and now they've made their way here to St. Cloud. ViVi Bubble Tea is a new business on 5th Avenue in downtown St. Cloud. They are located next to Snap Fitness in the 5th Avenue Live! building.

The owners are a recent graduate and a current student, from St. Cloud State University. They are both originally from China and say they're excited to bring a little bit of home here to their new town.

ViVi Bubble Tea was started in Taiwan and has since spread to New York and Chicago. This is their first location in Minnesota.

ViVi Bubble Tea has an extensive selection both hot and cold drinks.

They are quietly opening Wednesday and are planning their grand opening on Tuesday of next week.

They plan to be open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.