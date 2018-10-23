New Book Explores the Abduction of Minnesota’s Rucki Sisters

UNDATED -- For 944 days authorities and a desperate father searched for two sisters from Lakeville after they went missing. On the evening of April 19th, 2013 Samantha and Gianna Rucki disappeared. They are two of five children of David Rucki and Sandra Grazzini-Rucki .

On November 8th, 2015 the girls were found living on a ranch in northern Minnesota.

Criminal charges were filed against four people, including the girls' mother (Sandra), Dede Evavold of St. Cloud, and Douglas and Gina Dahlen of Herman. All four of them were convicted and have already served their time for their involvement in the girls' abduction.

Tuesday on the News @ Noon Show on WJON Jim Maurice talked with the co-authors -- Michael Brodkorb and Allison Mann -- of a new book " The Girls Are Gone " that talks about this story. It is a complete story about how and why the children vanished, what their life was like during their 944 days on the remote farm, and how they were reunited with their dad and siblings.

