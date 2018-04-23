New American-Style Family Owned Restaurant Coming to St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- A new restaurant featuring American favorites and hand scooped ice cream is heading into St. Joseph.

Grilled Cravings & Quality Ice Cream will be moving into the former Cone Castle location at 118 1st Avenue NW. Chad Scheeler is the owner. He runs the business with his close friend Nathan Koll, who is the General Manager.

Scheeler has lived in the St. Cloud metro-area for over 15 years. He says he wanted to start the restaurant to share his passion for cooking with the community he's grown to love.

"I've always loved cooking my whole life. I've always wanted to start a restaurant and now just seems like the right time to go for it."

The restaurant will have a wide variety of dishes. Koll says some of their personal favorites are a unique twist on the classics.

"Our philly [cheese steak] seems to be a cut above the rest. We've spent a lot of time researching all of the phillies we could get our hands on, dissecting them, tasting them, experimenting with them. We have a very interesting hotdog called the "Slawdog" our coleslaw recipe is a unique one we came up with and of course our hand-scooped ice cream."

Koll says with the well thought out menu he and Scheeler's hope to make the diner a community hot spot.

" Offering a quality product at a good price and contributing to our local community in that way [is our goal]."