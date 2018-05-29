Net Local Economic Impact of Super Bowl LII Put At $370M

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A report released by Gov. Mark Dayton's office says the Super Bowl brought $370 million in new spending to the Twin Cities area.

The final tally by Rockport Analytics came in $50 million over the company's pre-Super Bowl projections. It also says the 10 days leading up to the Feb. 4 game brought in $32 million in new tax revenue for state and local government.

The report put gross local spending at $450 million. Subtracting money that would have been spent anyway or was displaced by the event reduced net new spending to $370 million.