Neota K. Minks, 72, Princeton

February 6, 1945 - December 25, 2017

Neota Karen Minks, age 72 of Princeton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, December 25, 2017, at Fairview Hospital in Princeton. She fought a courageous fight against cancer. Neota was born February 6, 1945, in Fergus Falls, MN, the daughter of Reuben and Emma (Fick) Ferber. She grew up on a farm in Fergus Falls with a close-knit German family who loved to get together often for games and fun. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1963. Following high school, she began working at Minnesota Mutual as a bookkeeper until July 1967. On August 5, 1967, Neota married her best friend, Robert “Bob” Minks in Fergus Falls, MN. They made their home in Princeton where they together ran Princeton Soil Service for 25 years and raised their trio of girls. Neota was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a longtime participant of the choir and women’s circles. Most recently, being a top Avon Sales Representative for her district has kept her active and doing her most favorite past time of talking and visiting with friends and community members. Together Neota and Bob loved to travel, especially to their favorite spot, St. Martin, and go on Friday night dates of dinner and a movie. Neota loved to flower garden, read, cook and bake, but most importantly, treasured her time with her family, watching her grandchildren play and grow.

Neota is survived by her husband, Bob; daughters, Kimberly (Kaare) Tingelstad of Joseph, OR, Karmen (Paul) Roth of Princeton, Karee (Michael) Van De Riet of St. Michael, MN; grandchildren, Isabelle, Ellyse, Kailee, Benjamin, Kole, Alix, Owen, Kennedy, and Lane; brother, Carlton (Linda) Ferber of Fergus Falls, MN; sister, Janet (John) Brooberg of Fergus Falls, MN; brother-in-law, Donald Haugen of Maplewood, MN.

Neota was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Angie Haugen.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 29, 2017, from 4-7pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton, with a prayer service at 7pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at Trinity Lutheran Church with a one hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Center or the Trinity Mission Outreach Fund.