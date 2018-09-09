Nellie Viola Henry, 96, Sartell

June 23, 1922 – September 8, 2018

Nellie Viola Henry, age 96, Sartell, MN, died Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

Funeral services will be Monday, September 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in St. Francis River Cemetery, Benton County, MN.

Nellie was born June 23, 1922 in Glendorado, Benton County, MN to Knut and Elise (Hagebakken) Carlson. She was baptized, confirmed and married in the Glendorado Lutheran Church. Nellie graduated from St. Cloud Teachers College in 1941 and attended additional classes until retiring in 1984, having specialized in remedial reading and special education. She taught for 4 years in rural schools, and then at Foley Elementary, Sauk Rapids School District and St. Cloud School District. During World War II Nellie was employed in the shipyard in Vancouver, WA. On September 13, 1947 she was united in marriage to Vernon Henry at the Glendorado Lutheran Church. They farmed in St. George for 10 years before moving to Sauk Rapids where they lived for 40 years until Vern’s death in 2000. During that time they hosted AFS student, Barb Currie, from South Africa. Nellie was a member of various groups at Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Salem Lutheran Church. She was a charter member of Sons of Norway, a member of square dance groups, and Retired Teachers (SCREAM) which had a special project of Watab #2 Rural School at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Nellie was awarded the 2006 Volunteer of the Year by the Benton County Historical Society.

Survivors include daughter Christine (Gary) Thompson of St. Cloud, MN; three grandsons, Ben (Jannie) Thompson, Eric (Andrea) Thompson and Zach (Ellen) Thompson; and four great grandchildren, Kai, Keelan, Ava and Eden Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Vernon, brothers Elliott and Otto Carlson, and sisters Ellen Sanger, Ellevina Hansmeier and Margrethe Sherwin.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Country Manor Senior Community, Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Salem Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank the staff of Country Manor East Commons for the wonderful care they provided Nellie during her time there.