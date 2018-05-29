Nate Schmidt, Golden Knights Take Game 1 in Vegas [PHOTOS]

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The Vegas Golden Knights' incredible inaugural season isn't slowing down in the Stanley Cup Final.

Tomas Nosek scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the expansion Golden Knights opened an improbable Final with a thrilling 6-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves in an occasionally shaky performance, but the three-time Stanley Cup winner's new teammates carried the goalie with a relentless outburst of offense.

With its sellout crowd of hometown fans at deafening volume all night, Vegas put its usual speed and relentlessness on full display while overcoming a third-period deficit to win the opener of a matchup between two franchises seeking their first Stanley Cup titles.

Braden Holtby stopped 28 shots for the Capitals, whose first Stanley Cup Final game in 20 years was a defensive nightmare.

St. Cloud native Nate Schmidt had two shots on goal in the game and was on the ice for 21:08 minutes.

The Game 1 winner has won the last six Cups and 61 of 78 overall. Game 2 is Wednesday in Las Vegas.