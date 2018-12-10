Nannie’s Southern Snow Cream Recipe

THE MAGICAL EXPERIENCED CREATED BY NANNIE MAY

My beautiful and kind Mother in Law Nannie Howard, who recently passed away; was a great Grandmother to my boys. We all lived in Kentucky, and whenever it snowed, she wanted to make it fun for the boys. She would go outside, and get a bowl of fresh snow, and mix us up a delicious magical snowy concoction.

I think it was more about the experience than the recipe. It was a magical thing to be able to turn snow into something deliciously edible.

SOUTHERN SNOW CREAM RECIPE

Fresh clean snow

14 oz can of Sweetened Condensed Milk

2 teaspoons of vanilla

Optional: Decorative candies or sprinkles

DIRECTIONS

There's a couple different ways you can do this. To make this a special occasion, you can set a bowl outside when it's snowing and once the bowl is full, it's time to make your snow cream. Or....if you have a bunch of fresh fallen snow..and you TRUST that no animal has had a chance to spoil it, (if you know what I mean,) then get the fresh snow from the top so you can MAKE SURE it's fresh and clean!

Mix in the sweetened condensed milk and vanilla. As you stir it, the snow will reduce by about half. Keep mixing it by hand until it's thoroughly combined, which will take a few minutes.

Then put it into bowls and top it with a few holiday sprinkles. If your mixture isn't creamy, you may need to add more snow. (This is why ours was more like white cocoa). We were never patient enough for Nannie to go back outside and get more snow. Of course, it was Kentucky; we've never made it here in Minnesota. Now I think I'll have to try it. Enjoy.