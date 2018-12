WJON's Question of the Week is asking listeners to name a song with the word "remember" or "forget" in the title. Today is the 77th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 which led to the United States involvement in World War II. Answer this question between 9:10-10 by calling 320-252-5852, email jay@wjon.com or comment on facebook.

WJON's Question of the Week airs 9:10-10 Fridays.