Muriel Della Meichsner, 82, Sauk Rapids

July 31, 1935 - March 5, 2018

Muriel Della Meichsner, 82, of 520 6th Avenue North, Sauk Rapids, returned to her heavenly home Monday, March 5, 2018 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Her devotion to family and her firm belief in Jesus as her Savior supported her in illness and ultimately gave her peace.

She was born July 31, 1935 on the family farm near Garfield, MN, the daughter of Herbert and Selma (Freudenberg) Kloehn. She was baptized and confirmed in St. John Lutheran Church in Garfield. Muriel attended rural elementary school in Douglas County, graduated from Alexandria High School 1953, and earned an Associate degree from Concordia College in St. Paul, MN 1955. Later she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND 1986.

She taught elementary grades in Lutheran schools in Roselle and Staunton, Illinois, and Crookston, MN. Muriel worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant in Home Health Care for Benton County MN, United Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, and CentraCare in St. Cloud, MN where she provided loving care for her home-bound patients.

She married James Howard Meichsner on August 11, 1957 at St. John Lutheran, Garfield. This union was blessed with six children. Daughters: June of Ankeny, IA; Julie (Charles) Janson of Custer, SD; and Jennifer (Eric) Rolloff of Big Lake, MN. Sons: James (Jie) of Sartell, MN; Jonathan (Jodi) of Sartell, MN; Joseph (Heather) of Hermantown, MN.

Throughout her life she maintained a kind and caring demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her witness of faith and constant nurturing love. A faithful pastor’s wife for 60 years, she cared for their home, allowing James to spread the gospel. Possessing a true servant’s heart and living a tireless Christian example, she served as a Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Junior Confirmation class teacher over 40 years, Ladies Aid treasurer, member of LWML, and a Girl Scout leader.

She cared for family and friends through delicious cooking/baking from scratch – including gardening and canning. She loved reading, sewing, camping, crafting, playing games/cards – especially with her Grandchildren, visiting with family and friends, and traveling. She was the most dedicated fan at her children’s and grandchildren’s sports events and activities.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. James Meichsner; 6 children; 11 grandchildren: Andrew, Samantha, and Cassandra Janson; Jasmine, Jessica, Josie, Alice and Lily Meichsner; Jamie (Luiz) Byers, Alex and Abby Rolloff; 2 great-grandsons, Hudson and Maverick Byers; and a sister, Lola (Myron) Freeman of Dickenson, ND. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Delbert; sisters, Eunice Hogy and Genevieve Kloehn.