Murder Charge Filed in Fight Over Laptop

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A south Minneapolis man is facing murder charges that police say resulted from a fight over a laptop computer.

Twenty-eight-year-old Nicholas Young is jailed on $500,000 and is expected to appear in court Wednesday. Young is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old victim who has not yet been identified.

Police responded to an apartment building Saturday afternoon and found the victim unconscious in the hallway outside his unit. He died at the scene.

Court documents say Young told detectives he fought with the victim over an unpaid debt from a laptop that he had sold the man eight months ago. He said that when he went to his apartment and demanded the computer, the victim punched him, sparking a fight.