MPR News Reassigns Host Due to Relationship With Candidate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota Public Radio News is reassigning a prominent host

after he disclosed his relationship with a Democratic politician.

The St. Paul-based radio station said Friday it was removing Tom Weber from his

weekday morning show soon after learning of his relationship with Rep. Peggy

Flanagan, a candidate for lieutenant governor.

Weber frequently discussed Minnesota politics and hosted well-known politicians during

his program.

It's unclear what role Weber will have. The radio station said in a statement that

Weber would not cover the race for governor, any 2018 election material or public

policy issues.