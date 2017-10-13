Mountain Biking Increases Among Minnesota Youth

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) _ Mountain biking is gaining popularity among Minnesota high school students as an alternative to more mainstream sports.

Reports say the Minnesota High School Cycling League has 1,300 student athletes from more than 100 schools, compared to 150 athletes when the league began in 2012.

Mountain biking coach Brian Hayden says the sport appeals to many students because all athletes get to ride, regardless of their experience. About 70 percent of league members hadn't ridden a mountain bike before joining a team.