Motorcyclist Hurt in Monticello Crash

MONTICELLO - A motorcyclist was hurt Sunday morning in a crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 9:00 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 25 and County Road 37 in Monticello.

Authorities say an SUV driven by 76-year-old Gerald Hegge of Buffalo was going north on Highway 25, when he was struck by a motorcycle. The motorcycle, driven by 21-year-old Casey Shierts of Annandale has heading east on County Road 37.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Hegge had the green light at the intersection. He was not hurt in the crash.