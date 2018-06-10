Motorcyclist Dies After Being Thrown From Bike

EDEN VALLeY -- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Meeker County.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 22 near 340th Street in St. Harvey Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorcyclist was heading south on Highway 22 when they went off the road, hit an approach, and were thrown from the bike.

The 57-year-old was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital where they later died from their injuries.