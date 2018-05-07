Motorcycle Driver Hurt in Stearns County Crash

SPRING HILL - A Sauk Centre man was hurt after crashing his motorcycle. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 4, at County Road 14, in Spring Hill Township.

Troopers say 65-year-old Roger Quistorff of Sauk Centre was driving north when another vehicle pulled out in front of him. The motorcycle locked up the brakes and crashed onto the road.