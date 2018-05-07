Motorcycle Driver Hurt in Stearns County Crash
SPRING HILL - A Sauk Centre man was hurt after crashing his motorcycle. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 4, at County Road 14, in Spring Hill Township.
Troopers say 65-year-old Roger Quistorff of Sauk Centre was driving north when another vehicle pulled out in front of him. The motorcycle locked up the brakes and crashed onto the road.
Quistorff was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.