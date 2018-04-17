Mother Nature Not Helping Golfers Wanting To Hit The Links

ST. CLOUD --Just one-year ago area golf courses were full of golfers teeing off and hitting the links. But with mother nature wanting to prolong winter, those courses have been empty.

Angushire Golf Course General Manager Terra O'Neil says in her 20 years working at the club, this is the latest starting date.

"Usually it's between St. Patrick's Day and April 1st is our average opening date."

Last year golfers were on the course as early as February. Angushire has started to put out tee signs, garbage cans and benches around the course. They need to wait for the ground to thaw before they can finish the greens.

O'Neil says as the winter continues they've had many calls from members itching to play.

"This last week I've had about 5-6 phone calls a week seeing when we are opening. We've had members stopping by to see when we are open. We have a good following on Facebook so people are looking at that to see what's up."

She says sales are down for the month of April as opposed to last year, due to the recent snow storms.

If the weather cooperates O'Neil says they hope to be open for business by the next few weeks.