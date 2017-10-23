Most Minnesota Governor Candidates to Release Tax Returns

ST. PAUL (AP) - All but one of the 10 prominent candidates for Minnesota governor say they'll release their tax returns next year.

Democrats who confirmed they'll release the information include U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, State Auditor Rebecca Otto and state Reps. Tina Liebling, Erin Murphy and Paul Thissen.

Republicans who've also announced plans to release the information include Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, former state Republican Party Chair Keith Downey and state Rep. Matt Dean.

Republican Sen. Dave Osmek is the only one who says he won't make the voluntary disclosure.

The voluntary release of financial information allows Minnesota voters to look at their potential leaders' sources of income in more detail than what's required by state law.