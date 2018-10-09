Morrison County Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust

LITTLE FALLS -- A Watkins man faces drug charges after a traffic stop north of Little Falls Saturday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says a deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 371 just before 5:00 p.m. after noticing a violation by the driver. As a result of the deputy's training, a drug-sniffing dog was called in to search the vehicle.

Authorities say they found 51 grams of methamphetamine inside the car and arrested the driver, 36-year-old Nicholas Loch on suspicion of 1st-degree possession of drugs.