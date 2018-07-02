Morrison County Issues No Wake Zones

LITTLE FALLS -- Boaters are asked to use caution when out on several Morrison County Lakes this week.

A "No Wake Zone" has been issued on Shamineau and Crookneck Lakes in the northwest part of the county.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says due to the high water levels excessive wakes can cause significant erosion to the shorelines, and damages to docks and other structures.

He adds you should use extra caution until water levels return to normal.