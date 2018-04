GLENDALE, CA -- Your two for $20 options could soon be limited. DineEquity the company that owns Applebee's and IHOP announced Thursday that it will be closing several of its restaurant locations nationwide.

According to the release between 105 and 135 Applebee's restaurants are expected to close, due to a decline in sales. For IHOP 20-25 locations are expected to close.

A list of possible closing locations has yet to be released.