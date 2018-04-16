More Snow on Sunday Adds to Our Weekend, Season Totals

UNDATED -- More snow fell in the St. Cloud area on Sunday adding to our weekend and season totals.

The National Weather Service says we had another official 1.8 inches of snow on Sunday, which brings us to six inches total from Friday through Sunday at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

We've now had 14.8 inches of snow for the month of April.

We're also up to 62.7 inches of snow for the entire season, still not a top 10 season for snow totals, but we are 18 inches above normal.