Monticello Man Hurt in Highway 25 Crash

BIG LAKE -- A Monticello man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Big Lake.

The incident happened Tuesday shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Highway 25 near Terry Town Road.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van driven by 70-year-old Elaine Farnam of Monticello was heading south on Highway 25 when she stopped for animals to cross the road. While stopped, Farnam was rear-ended by a station wagon.

The driver of the station wagon, 41-year-old Anthony Cole was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Farnam was not hurt.