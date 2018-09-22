MnDOT: Watch For Farm Machinery on Roads This Fall

UNDATED -- As harvest season arrives, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding you to be aware of large farm equipment on the roads.

Farmers will be on the roads at all hours of the day and night as they get their crops from the field to the market, especially on two-lane rural roads.

MnDOT reminds you that farm vehicles are large, heavy pieces of machinery that take time to accelerate and slow to a stop. Many farm implements also make wide turns and at times can cross over the center line. The vehicles have large blind spots making it difficult for operators to see approaching vehicles.

You are reminded to pay attention, watch for debris falling from trucks or wagons and be patient when looking for a safe place to pass.