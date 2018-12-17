UPDATE: I-94 Reopened After Vehicle Fire

ALBERTVILLE -- Eastbound I-94 has been reopened to single lane traffic after a semi caught on fire.

The Minnesota State Patrol says just after 2:00 p.m. Monday they received a report of a semi on fire about two miles west of Albertville in Wright County.

The driver of the semi, 43-year-old Trinity Tague of Mantorville, was not hurt.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol closed eastbound I-94 between Albertville and Monticello during the incident.

Authorities reopened one lane of the road at about 3:15 p.m. It is unknown when the road will fully be reopened.