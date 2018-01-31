MnDOT Offering Look at Hwy 22 and Hwy 55 Resurfacing Projects

EDEN VALLEY -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting central Minnesota drivers and business owners to an open house Thursday to get a look at two significant road construction projects this summer.

The open house will be at Eden Valley City Hall from 5:00-7:00 p.m. It is designed to give you a look at the Highway 22 and Highway 55 projects.

Highway 22 will be resurfaced from Highway 12 north of Litchfield to Highway 55 in Eden Valley.

Highway 55 will be resurfaced from Eden Valley to just east of Watkins.

Both projects are expected to get started in May and will impact travel in the area until they are completed in late July.