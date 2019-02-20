MnDOT: Heavy Snow Causing Significantly Reduced Visibility

UNDATED -- The heavy snow is making for very difficult driving conditions. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the snow is causing significantly reduced visibility and areas with whiteout conditions.

A band of extremely heavy snow is moving through all or parts of Wright, Stearns, Todd, Morrison, Benton and Sherburne counties.

MnDOT snowplow operators are doing their part to make highways safe. Motorists should remember to:

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions. Snowplows typically move at slower speeds.

Stay back from any snow cloud, and at least 10 car lengths behind a plow.

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

Stay alert for snowplows that turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. Plows may also travel over centerlines or partially into traffic to further improve road conditions.

You are encouraged to check road conditions at 511mn.org or call 511.