MN Political Clothing Law to be Argued at U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The United States Supreme Court is getting ready to hear a Minnesota case. It has to do with a lawsuit over Minnesota's state law prohibiting wearing political clothes and buttons at a polling place on election day.

In 2010, a Minnesotan in Hennepin County wore a t-shirt with a design of a coiled snake and the slogan "don't tread on me". That insignia is associated with the Tea Party movement now. A poll worker told him he couldn't vote unless he took off his t-shirt.

College of St. Benedict and St. John's University political science professor Phil Kronebusch says the man was eventually allowed to vote, but he still sued the state.

So far, the lower courts have upheld the state law, but Kronebusch says it still could be in jeopardy.

I'm kind of guessing this law is too broad for the Supreme Court to allow.

Eleven states have similar laws.

Kronebusch says the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments before the end of this month, then rule on the case before the end of June.