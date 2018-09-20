MN Frozen Pizzas To Celebrate Natl Pepperoni Pizza Day

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE MINNESOTA BASED FROZEN PEPPERONI PIZZA?

I had NO idea that Minnesota made so many frozen pizzas..but I guess when you think about it..it totally makes sense. We could all live off pizza if that's all there was. To celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day, I thought we would look at 5 of the top Minnesota based frozen pizza's according to the citypages. ..who did an in depth eating study to come up with the best of the best. This included: best in price, balance of ingredients, availability, and of course; taste. Here's some of their findings.

KOWALKSI'S MARKET

I've never heard of it...but it topped The City Pages list as the number one frozen pizza. This even after being the last to try after eating pizza all day long. This was the last one they tried...and it was good enough for them to go back for seconds. Maybe I should give it a taste?

HEGGIES

Yes. Heggies. I love it. I drive by the Heggies plant around Milaca quite often. It looks like a fun place to work. Heggie's is delicious..but I have to admit..their pepperoni pizza is nothing compared to their Six Pack. OMG...Once you try it, you'll never go back.

BREW PUB LOTZZA MOTZZA

I have to admit, I've seen this in just about every freezer section of every grocery story I've ever visited but never stopped to try it. Okay...If The City Pages say it's at top contender, I'll now try it.

BELATORIA ULTRA THIN CRUST

It sure doesn't sound like it's based in Minnesota?! The taste testers said this one had the best cheesy blend and great herbs...I would love that combination. Belatoria...I'm coming after you.

CHANTICLEAR

Chanticlear? Really? That really doesn't sound like a pizza. I'll have to learn more about the name on this one. However, it was said to have a tortilla think like crust, and considered a solid bar pizza. The blend of the crisp crust and the tangy sweet sauce and what they called "perky" cheese...it is good enough to make the Minnesota top 5.

OTHER FROZEN PIZZA'S BASED IN MINNESOTA ARE...

All Natural Real 'Za

Freschetta

Mucci's at Home

Gourmet Parlor Pizza

Culinary Circle

Pizza Corner

Roma Original Pizza

Red Baron Classic Crust

Totino's Party Pizza.....By the way, although it's described as pretty much junk food, it did win the best party junk food of 2018 in the City Pages....It's described as "The hotdog of pizzas." I would agree. Throw some American Cheese slices on those little suckers and you can't beat 10 pizza's for $10!

For more on Minnesota based pizza places, click HERE now.