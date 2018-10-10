MN Corn Growers Hoping E15 Sales Restrictions Will be Lifted

UNDATED -- Minnesota corn farmers could get a boost if President Donald Trump 's plan to lift restrictions on E15 goes through. Speaking at a rally in Iowa, President Trump said he will look to get the Environmental Protection Agency's ban on summer sales of E15 lifted.

The EPA currently bans E15 between June and September over concerns of pollution.

Brian Thalmann is the President of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association. He says E15 is typically a few cents cheaper than the current E10 fuel blend at Minnesota pumps and he's hopeful the higher ethanol blend will become more popular.

Thalmann says E15 won't be an immediate boost to corn prices but it would be a stepping stone which should create higher demand and higher prices for corn.

Thalmann is hoping the change is made before next June when the restrictions on E15 would go back into effect.