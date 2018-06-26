MN Attorney General Candidate Debra Hilstrom Visits St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A candidate for Minnesota's Attorney General is making her way through the Granite City Tuesday.
Debra Hilstrom, is a current state representative for District 40B. She's running on the DFL ticket. Hilstrom has been serving in the house since 2001 and has experience working in a courtroom. She says her background in law and politics makes her fit to take on the role of the state's attorney general.
"I was born and raised in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. I have served in the Minnesota House of Representatives for the last 18 years - working on issues of consumer protection and public safety. While serving in the legislature I went to law school, became a lawyer and then was a prosecutor for the Anoka County Attourney's Office. So I want to use the skills both that I learned both in the legislature advocating for the law and in the courtroom advocating for Minnesotans as the next attorney general."
Hilstrom still resides in her hometown with her husband of 32-years. She is currently the only woman running as a Democrat in the attorney general race.
Other DFL candidates include Keith Ellison, Tom Foley, Matt Pelikan and Mike Rothman. Running on the Republican ticket, Doug Wardlow, Robert Lessard and Sharon Anderson. For the Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis party only Noah Johnson is running.
Current Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson has announced she will not be running for re-election but rather running for governor alongside Rick Nolan.