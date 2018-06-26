MN Attorney General Candidate Debra Hilstrom Visits St. Cloud

"I was born and raised in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. I have served in the Minnesota House of Representatives for the last 18 years - working on issues of consumer protection and public safety. While serving in the legislature I went to law school, became a lawyer and then was a prosecutor for the Anoka County Attourney's Office. So I want to use the skills both that I learned both in the legislature advocating for the law and in the courtroom advocating for Minnesotans as the next attorney general."