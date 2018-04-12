MN Anglers Encouraged to Use Mobile-Friendly Fishing Webpage

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reaching out ahead of next month's fishing opener to promote a new resource for anglers "on-the-go".

Fish Minnesota is a webpage on the DNR's website designed to answer frequently-asked questions and act as a hub of information.

Fish Minnesota is a mobile-friendly webpage which has information on what the fishing regulations are, current bag limits, legal bait descriptions and even where to fish.

Fish Minnesota also has maps, fish stocking reports and a link where you can buy a fishing license anywhere you have mobile phone service available. Once purchased, you'll get a text message or an email confirmation that you can show a conservation officer as proof you are licensed.