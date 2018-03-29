Mississippi Lofts Ready to Open in Downtown Sauk Rapids [VIDEO]
SAUK RAPIDS -- Starting Friday apartment living in downtown Sauk Rapids will be a reality. Mississippi Lofts will officially be done, after the owner of the building -- Torborg Builders -- broke ground back in October of 2016.
Project Manager Landon Henriksen says there's a demand for living near the downtown.
The city actually came to us and wanted to know if we'd like to do anything downtown. We think there's a great opportunity here. We're close to Coborn's and Walgreen's and some of the nightlife down here. And, making the building five stories tall you're going to have great views of the Mississippi River.
He says it was a big project for them.
The first story is all underground parking, the next floor has the community room and the fitness room, and it is basically four levels of apartments. And, we have the rooftop patio.
Henriksen says the underground parking has 39 stalls, which will rent for an additional $85 a month.
The apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, electric fireplaces, central air, and their own laundry.
Henriksen says 40 of the 57 units are rented already. Those 40 people can all start moving in Friday.
The building has studio apartments that are about 500 square feet, up to two-bedroom apartments that are about 1,200 square feet. They range in price from $700 a month up to $1,150 a month.
Common spaces include a rooftop patio, a community room, and a fitness center.