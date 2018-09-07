Minor Injuries in Car/Semi Crash Near Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- A scary moment for two Sauk Centre women Friday morning after a semi truck clipped the rear bumper of their car.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 45-year-old Jackie Schultz was northbound on Highway 71 when she slowed to turn into a driveway. At the same time, a semi driven by 21-year-old Joshua Panitzke of Sauk Centre was coming up behind the car, took to the shoulder to try to avoid a collision and caught the right tail light.

Panitzke and Schultz were not hurt, but a passenger in the car, 84-year-old Hilma Weir , was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened in Kandota Township north of Sauk Centre at around 9:30 a.m.