UNDATED - A new report has been released ranking Minnesota's largest cities based on intelligence. The website Zippia put the list together ranking the 97 cities in the North Star state that have a population of 10,000 or higher.

They used two criteria to determine the cream of the crop: percentage of adults with at least a college education (higher is smarter), and the percentage of teenagers that are high school dropouts (lower is smarter).

After all the numbers were crunched, it turns out Sartell is one of the smartest. Sartell comes in at #8 on the list with a high school drop out rate of zero, and the percentage of adults with a college diploma at over 40 percent.

Top 10 list:

#1 - Mendota Heights

#2 - Eden Prairie

#3 - Shoreview

#4 - Maple Grove

#5 - Roseville

#6 - Waconia

#7 - Vadnais Heights

#8 - Sartell

#9 - Woodbury

#10 - Plymouth

Of the entire 97 cities studied, St. Cloud came in at #82, ahead of Sauk Rapids which was at #86.

The data comes from the latest American Community Survey from the Census.