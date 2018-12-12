Minnesota’s Most Binge Watched Original Netflix Series 2018

WHAT'S YOUR BINGE? THE TOP 10 NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES BINGES

Binging...the new way to watch your favorite shows. It's the only way I watch television these days. According to The New York Post , Netflix has released the listing of their most binge watched Netflix original shows of 2018. So if you've been looking for a good series to watch, you just might find something on this list. The top 10 were not rated in any particular order.

THE TOP 10

The Bodyguard

On My Block

Making a Murderer: Part 2

13 Reasons Why

Last Chance U: IND

Fastest Car

Anne of Green Gables: Anne with an E

Insatiable

Orange is the New Black

There were a lot of other binged watched shows, but this list is featuring Netflix original series only. Otherwise, shows like "Friends" and "The Office" would probably made the list.

KELLY'S BINGES

My binges include programs on Netflix as well as Hulu. Here's my list:

Frankie & Gracie

Emergency 911

Holiday Baking Championship

PETE'S BINGES

Stranger Things

The Kominski Method

Homeland

WHAT ARE WE MISSING OUT ON?

