Minnesota’s Most Binge Watched Original Netflix Series 2018
WHAT'S YOUR BINGE? THE TOP 10 NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES BINGES
Binging...the new way to watch your favorite shows. It's the only way I watch television these days. According to The New York Post, Netflix has released the listing of their most binge watched Netflix original shows of 2018. So if you've been looking for a good series to watch, you just might find something on this list. The top 10 were not rated in any particular order.
THE TOP 10
- The Bodyguard
- On My Block
- Making a Murderer: Part 2
- 13 Reasons Why
- Last Chance U: IND
- Fastest Car
- Anne of Green Gables: Anne with an E
- Insatiable
- Orange is the New Black
There were a lot of other binged watched shows, but this list is featuring Netflix original series only. Otherwise, shows like "Friends" and "The Office" would probably made the list.
KELLY'S BINGES
My binges include programs on Netflix as well as Hulu. Here's my list:
- Frankie & Gracie
- Emergency 911
- Holiday Baking Championship
PETE'S BINGES
- Stranger Things
- The Kominski Method
- Homeland
WHAT ARE WE MISSING OUT ON?
