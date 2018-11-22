Minnesota Wild Hang on to Beat Senators 6-4 Wednesday

The Minnesota Wild (13-7-2) took an early lead, and survived a furious Ottawa comeback to beat the Senators 6-4 Wednesday night in St. Paul.

Jordan Greenway (3) got things started with a first period goal, followed by one from Matt Dumba (9) to give the Wild a 2-0 lead after the first period. Minnesota added two more in the second from Eric Staal (7), and Matt Dumba (10) to put the Wild up 4-1 heading into the third.

Ottawa picked up three straight goals in the third period to tie the game at 4-4, but Minnesota followed with two of their own from Eric Staal (8) and and empty netter by Eric Fehr (3) -- giving Minnesota the 6-4 win.

The Wild out-shot the Senators 34-27, with Devan Dubnyk making 21 saves before being replaced by Alex Stalock late in the game.

