Minnesota Voter Participation In Midterms Best in U.S.

ST. PAUL (AP) — Election officials say Minnesota's voter turnout in the midterm elections was the best in the nation.

The State Canvassing Board met Tuesday to certify results of the Nov. 6 general election. Secretary of State Steve Simon says for the second election in a row, Minnesota's voter participation was the best in the U.S.

Simon says the total number of voters in Minnesota was more than 2.6 million. That means 64.25 percent of eligible Minnesotans voted, surpassing the next closest state, Colorado, by more than a full percentage point.

Minnesota's voter turnout was the highest it's been for a midterm election since 2002, and the highest total number of midterm voters ever.

The board also approved a contingency plan for a publicly funded recount, if requested, in state House District 5A.