Minnesota to See Hungry Ticks Emerge in Warm Weather

ST. PAUL (AP) — An expert says the delayed spring and a week of temperatures reaching 65 degrees Fahrenheit means ticks will likely come out soon in large numbers in Minnesota.

Ticks can transmit diseases, such as Lyme disease, during the feeding process.

Janet Jarnefeld is the manager of tick vector services with the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District. She says the ticks will be hungry because they've been waiting to emerge.

The state Department of Health reported more than 1,300 confirmed cases of Lyme disease in 2016.

Clothes should be sprayed with permethrin, which is an insecticide that repels ticks. Residents should also check their clothes for ticks after spending time in the woods or fields.