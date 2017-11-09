Minnesota State Senator Accused of Harrassment

ST. PAUL (AP) - Several of Minnesota's top Democrats are calling on state Sen. Dan Schoen to resign after accusations he sexually harassed women in state politics.

Schoen is a Democrat from St. Paul Park. Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk , Rep. Erin Murphy and state Auditor Rebecca Otto all issued statements Wednesday night calling for Schoen to resign.

That followed a report by MinnPost that Schoen had engaged in behavior ranging from unwanted attention to women to physically grabbing a woman from behind. One woman, Lindsey Port, told MinnPost that Schoen told her she had a good body for door-knocking when she was running for the Legislature in 2015, and later grabbed her behind.

Schoen says the allegations are false.

The 42-year-old Schoen is also a police officer in Cottage Grove, who said Thursday that Schoen would be on administrative duty until the state investigates the allegations. The city's statement said it knew of no allegations against Schoen involving his police duties.

He served two House terms before winning his Senate seat last year.