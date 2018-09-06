Minnesota State Fair Expects Growth Amid Record Attendance

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Minnesota State Fair officials say it's possible to make room for even more people at the event that continues to set attendance records.

Attendance last month topped 2 million for the first time in the fair's history. The record came as the fair in Falcon Heights prepares to break ground next month on a $14 million expansion that includes a new performing arts space and a traveling exhibit hall.

The fair has managed to grow over the years to keep up with attendees, the most recent addition being a reboot of the fairgrounds' north side this year.

General manager Jerry Hammer says the 322-acre fairgrounds can get crowded during peak hours, but ``even on our biggest days, there's plenty of room for people.''