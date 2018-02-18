Minnesota State Fair Accepting Century Farm Applications

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota families with a century old farm are encouraged to apply for the 2018 Century Farm Program.

The program was created by the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, to promote agriculture and honor historic family farms across the state.

Families submitting an application must meet three requirements including the farm being at least 100-years-old, in continuous family ownership for a least 100-years and at least 50 acres and currently involved in agricultural production.

Applications are available online at the Minnesota State Fair website, and must be turned in by April 2nd. Winners will be announced in May.