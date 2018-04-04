Minnesota Ranks High in Financial Literacy [AUDIO]

Minnesota ranks 3rd in the nation according to Wallethub.com's national study. Minnesota is 5th in Wallet Literacy, 8th in financial planning and habits and 8th in financial knowledge and education. Jill Gonzalez of Wallethub.com joined me today on WJON to talk about this study and many more.

Jill also talked about Minnesota being the least stressed out state and where Minnesota ranks in credit scores and business ROI. Listen to the conversation below.

Learn more about Wallethub here .