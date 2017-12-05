Minnesota Pollution Agency to Shut Down Willmar Office

WILLMAR (AP) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is permanently closing its Willmar Office on Friday.

The agency says all six staff members will keep their jobs. They either will be reassigned to other work locations or will work from the MPCA's Marshall office.

The Willmar office opened in 1999 and is one of seven MPCA regional offices outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. With the fewest staff among regional offices, agency officials decided that closing the Willmar office would reduce costs with minimal effect on services.