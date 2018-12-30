Minnesota Parks Hosting Candlelight Events This Winter

UNDATED -- Parks around the state are going to get a little brighter this winter. More than 30 candlelight events are scheduled at various Minnesota state parks and trails.

The events will run from late December through early March and will include outdoor winter activities like walking, hiking, snow-shoeing, and cross-country skiing. Equipment can be rented at some of the parks.

It all kicks off with a New Year’s Eve Candlelight Walk at Fort Snelling State Park on Monday night from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The events are all free to attend, but a vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks, and all skiers age 16 and older will need a Great Minnesota Ski Pass to participate.

Both are available as single day or season passes.