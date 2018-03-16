Minnesota Officials to Review Handling of Abuse Case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ An eastern Minnesota county is launching a comprehensive review of how a Minneapolis case involving years of abuse of two developmentally-disabled twins was handled.

Reports say the now 21-year-old twins told investigators they were deprived of food, beaten and sexually assaulted.

Records indicate that police were called to the home more than 50 times since 2011. Records also show that Hennepin County child and adult protection workers opened and closed two cases involving the family.

Deputy County Administrator Jennifer DeCubellis says the review could spark legislative proposals to change the county's procedures.