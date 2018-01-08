Minnesota Man Sentenced to 61 Years for Killing Parents

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An Eden Prairie man has been sentenced to 61 years in prison for killing with parents with a screwdriver.

Thirty-eight-year-old Nathan Lehman was sentenced Monday after earlier pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. He was charged in the deaths of Robert and Debra Lehman of Eden Prairie last May.

Prosecutors say Lehman has a history of mental illness and methamphetamine addiction and wasn't following orders of his mental health caseworkers. He was accused of breaking into his parents' home and stabbing them both nearly 60 times with screwdrivers before fleeing. The couple was found dead on a bathroom floor, holding homes.

Lehman declined to say anything in court. With good behavior, Lehman could be eligible for release when he's 78 years old.