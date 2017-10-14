Minnesota Man Accused of Shooting At Small Plane

FERTILE (AP) — A northwestern Minnesota man was arrested for shooting at a small plane that was flying near his home after the pilot discovered a bullet hole in the fuselage.

Fifty-one-year-old Chad Olson is charged with attempted murder and assault for last week's incident. Olson was released from jail after posting $15,000 bond.

Olson lives near the airport in the city of Fertile. Authorities say he'd complained to the Federal Aviation Administration about planes flying over his property and said he may have to use lethal force if he felt threatened by them.

The pilot told authorities that he heard something hit his airplane, but didn't discover the damage until the next day.

A phone number for Olson couldn't be found. It wasn't clear whether he had a lawyer.